Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.9% yoy in Oct, core at 4.2% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.9% yoy in October, down from September’s 4.3% yoy. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 4.2% yoy, down from previous reading of 4.5% yoy. The highest contribution came from services (+1.97%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.48%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.90%) and energy (-1.45%).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.6% yoy, down from prior month’s 4.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Belgium (-1.7%), the Netherlands (-1.0%) and Denmark (-0.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (9.6%), Czechia (9.5%) and Romania (8.3%). Compared with September, annual inflation fell in twenty-two Member States and rose in five.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

