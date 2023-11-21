BoE’s Bailey highlights market misjudgment on inflation persistence

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During today’s Treasury Committee hearing, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey expressed concern that the markets might be overly focused on recent data releases, including the recent decrease in inflation for October. He highlighted that the market is perhaps “putting too much weight” on these short-term data points, potentially overlooking the broader challenge of persistent inflation.

BoE Governor stressed the significance of not becoming complacent with current data trends, emphasizing the potential “persistence” of inflation. “I think the market is underestimating that,” he said, pointing towards the complexity of the inflationary environment.

Addressing the debate around inflation targets, Bailey firmly rejected the notion that the target should be adjusted to 3%. He said that it’s a “very bad argument,” underscoring the difficulties in bringing inflation down from 3% to 2%.

Regarding the 2% target, Bailey explained that while there isn’t an “objective magic” to this figure, it is widely recognized as the operational definition of price stability.