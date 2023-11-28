BoE Haskel: Rates have to be held higher and longer than many expecting

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE MPC member Jonathan Haskel, in a speech, delivered a clear message about the UK’s interest rate policy. Addressing the possibility of cutting interest rates in the near future, Haskel’s response was a definitive “no.”

He substantiated this viewpoint by referring to the ongoing tightness in the labor market, a crucial factor in determining monetary policy.

Haskel noted that the labor market remains “historically tight”, and based on current trends, it would take “at least a year” to return to the average tightness levels seen before the pandemic.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Further emphasizing his stance, Haskel stated “rates will have to be held higher and longer than many seem to be expecting.”

Full speech of BoE Haskel here.