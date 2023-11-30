BoJ’s Nakamura: More time needed before altering ultra-easy monetary stance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura, in a speech to business leaders today, emphasized that Japan has not yet reached a point where it can confidently assert that the sustained and stable achievement of BoJ’s 2% inflation target, along with corresponding wage growth, is within reach. He added that the current inflation in Japan is primarily driven by “cost-push factors”.

In light of this assessment, he said BoJ “must patiently maintain current monetary easing for the time being.” Some more time is needed before adjusting the policy.

Nevertheless, Nakamura expressed a positive outlook on Japan’s economy, describing it as recovering moderately. He also anticipates that this moderate recovery will be accompanied by increases in wages, which could play a crucial role in sustaining economic growth and achieving the inflation target.