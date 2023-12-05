Tue, Dec 05, 2023 @ 18:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM services rose to 52.7 in Nov, corresponds to 1% annualized...

US ISM services rose to 52.7 in Nov, corresponds to 1% annualized GDP growth

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Services PMI rose from 51.8 to 52.7 in November, a touch above expectation of 52.6. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose from 54.1 to 55.1. New orders was unchanged at 55.5. Employment rose slightly from 50.2 to 50.7. Price fell from 58.6 to 58.3.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for November (52.7 percent) corresponds to a 1-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM services release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.