US ISM services rose to 52.7 in Nov, corresponds to 1% annualized GDP growth

US ISM Services PMI rose from 51.8 to 52.7 in November, a touch above expectation of 52.6. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose from 54.1 to 55.1. New orders was unchanged at 55.5. Employment rose slightly from 50.2 to 50.7. Price fell from 58.6 to 58.3.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for November (52.7 percent) corresponds to a 1-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM services release here.