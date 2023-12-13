Wed, Dec 13, 2023 @ 18:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNIESR: BoE may cut rates earlier due to subdued growth

NIESR: BoE may cut rates earlier due to subdued growth

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

NIESR forecasts that UK’s GDP will remain flat Q3. An early prediction for Q1 of 2024 indicates a modest GDP growth of 0.3%, primarily driven by the services sector. NIESR noted that these projections align with UK’s long-term trend of low but stable economic growth.

Today’s subdued GDP data, as suggested by NIESR, might be interpreted as a sign by BoE that “no further monetary tightening is needed”. This could pave the way for BoE to “start cutting interest rates earlier than previously expected”, depending on future inflation trends.

Full NIESR release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.