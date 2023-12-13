NIESR: BoE may cut rates earlier due to subdued growth

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NIESR forecasts that UK’s GDP will remain flat Q3. An early prediction for Q1 of 2024 indicates a modest GDP growth of 0.3%, primarily driven by the services sector. NIESR noted that these projections align with UK’s long-term trend of low but stable economic growth.

Today’s subdued GDP data, as suggested by NIESR, might be interpreted as a sign by BoE that “no further monetary tightening is needed”. This could pave the way for BoE to “start cutting interest rates earlier than previously expected”, depending on future inflation trends.

Full NIESR release here.