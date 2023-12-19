New Zealand’s trade deficit narrows to NZD -1.2B, led by decreased trade with china

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s goods trade deficit narrowed from NZD 1.7B to NZD 1.2B in November, aligning largely with market expectations. Exports fell by NZD 337m, representing -5.3% yoy decline, settling at NZD 6.0B. Meanwhile, imports saw a more substantial reduction of NZD 1.3B, -15% yoy decrease, totaling NZD 7.2B.

A key factor in these changes is reduced trade volume with China, which led contraction in both imports and exports. Exports to China decreased by NZD 183m, -9.7% yoy fall. Imports from China also saw a substantial reduction of NZD 347m, marking -17% yoy decrease.

Other key trading partners also showed varied trends. Exports to Australia and EU declined by NZD 35m (-4.5% yoy) and NZD 27m (-9.1% yoy), respectively. Conversely, exports to US increased by NZD 110m, a significant 18% yoy rise. Exports to Japan experienced a sharp decline of NZD 99m, -27% yoy drop.

In the realm of imports, alongside China, EU, Australia, US, and South Korea all registered declines. Imports from the EU decreased by NZD 164m (-14% yoy), from Australia by NZD 219m (-23% yoy), from the US by NZD 68m (-11% yoy), and from South Korea by NZD 231m (-32% yoy).

Full NZ goods trade balance release here.