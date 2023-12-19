Tue, Dec 19, 2023 @ 05:32 GMT
New Zealand’s trade deficit narrows to NZD -1.2B, led by decreased trade with china

New Zealand’s goods trade deficit narrowed from NZD 1.7B to NZD 1.2B in November, aligning largely with market expectations. Exports fell by NZD 337m, representing -5.3% yoy decline, settling at NZD 6.0B. Meanwhile, imports saw a more substantial reduction of NZD 1.3B, -15% yoy decrease, totaling NZD 7.2B.

A key factor in these changes is reduced trade volume with China, which led contraction in both imports and exports. Exports to China decreased by NZD 183m, -9.7% yoy fall. Imports from China also saw a substantial reduction of NZD 347m, marking -17% yoy decrease.

Other key trading partners also showed varied trends. Exports to Australia and EU declined by NZD 35m (-4.5% yoy) and NZD 27m (-9.1% yoy), respectively. Conversely, exports to US increased by NZD 110m, a significant 18% yoy rise. Exports to Japan experienced a sharp decline of NZD 99m, -27% yoy drop.

In the realm of imports, alongside China, EU, Australia, US, and South Korea all registered declines. Imports from the EU decreased by NZD 164m (-14% yoy), from Australia by NZD 219m (-23% yoy), from the US by NZD 68m (-11% yoy), and from South Korea by NZD 231m (-32% yoy).

Full NZ goods trade balance release here.

