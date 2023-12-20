Japan’s divergent export trend: 26 months of US growth, 12 months of China decline

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s trade statistics for November were, marked by a slight decline in exports and a more significant drop in imports. Exports fell marginally by -0.2% yoy, totaling JPY 8829B, marking the first drop in three months.

A closer look at export destinations shows contrasting trends. Exports to US continued to grow, marking a 5.3% increase and extending the expansion streak to 26 months. In contrast, exports to China fell by -2.2%, continuing a downward trend for the 12th consecutive month. One of the most notable declines was in food shipments, which plummeted by -60.3%, significantly impacted by China’s ban on Japanese seafood imports.

On the import side, Japan saw a more pronounced decline of -11.9% yoy, with total imports amounting to JPY 9597B. This reduction in imports contributed to a trade deficit of JPY -777B for the month.

When adjusted for seasonal variations, exports dropped by -1.8% mom to JPY 8567B, and imports decreased by -2.7% mom to JPY 8976B. Consequently, trade deficit narrowed from JPY -501B to JPY -409B.

Full Japan trade statistics here.