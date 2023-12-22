Fri, Dec 22, 2023 @ 13:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE slows to 2.6% in Nov, core PCE down to 3.2%,...

US PCE slows to 2.6% in Nov, core PCE down to 3.2%, miss expectations

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 81.6B in November, matched expectations Personal spending rose 0.2% mom or USD 46.7B, below expectation of 0.3% mom.

PCE price index fell -0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.0% mom. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy)rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Goods prices fell -0.7% mom while services prices rose 0.2% mom. Foods prices decreased -0.1% mom and energy prices decreased -2.7% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index slowed from 3.0% yoy to 2.6% yoy, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. Core CPI price index fell from 3.4% yoy to 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.4% yoy. Goods prices fell -0.3% mom while services prices rose 4.1% yoy. Foods prices rose 1.8% yoy and energy prices decreased -6.0% yoy.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.