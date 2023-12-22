US PCE slows to 2.6% in Nov, core PCE down to 3.2%, miss expectations

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 81.6B in November, matched expectations Personal spending rose 0.2% mom or USD 46.7B, below expectation of 0.3% mom.

PCE price index fell -0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.0% mom. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy)rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Goods prices fell -0.7% mom while services prices rose 0.2% mom. Foods prices decreased -0.1% mom and energy prices decreased -2.7% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index slowed from 3.0% yoy to 2.6% yoy, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. Core CPI price index fell from 3.4% yoy to 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.4% yoy. Goods prices fell -0.3% mom while services prices rose 4.1% yoy. Foods prices rose 1.8% yoy and energy prices decreased -6.0% yoy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full US personal income and outlays release here.