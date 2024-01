Eurozone unemployment rate fell from 6.5% to 6.4% in November, below expectation of 6.5%. EU unemployment rate fell from 6.0% to 5.9%.

According to Eurostat, total number of unemployed individuals in EU stood at approximately 12.954m, with around 10.970m of in Eurozone. This figure represents a decrease of -144k unemployed persons in EU and -99k in Eurozone compared to October.

Full Eurozone unemployment release here.