Canada’s merchandise exports down -0.6% mom in Nov, imports up 1.9% mom

In November, Canada’s merchandise exports fell -0.6% mom to CAD 65.74B. This decrease occurred despite increases in 7 of the 11 product sections. Merchandise imports rose 1.9% mom to CAD 64.17B, with increases in 8 of the 11 product sections.

Merchandise trade surplus narrowed from CAD 3.2B to CAD 1.6B, smaller than expectation of CAD 2.5B.

Services exports rose 1.0% mom to CAD 16.6B. Services imports fell -0.1% mom to CAD 17.6B.

Combining goods and services, exports decreased -0.3% mom to CAD 82.4B. Imports rose 1.5% mom to CAD 81.8B. Trade surplus fell from CAD 2.0B to CAD 594m.

