Contrary to market expectations, PBoC maintains MLF rate but increases liquidity

Despite the anticipation of a rate cut to bolster the weakening economy, currently grappling with deflation for the past three months, PBoC held firm, keeping the rate on CNY 995B worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans steady at 2.50%. This decision defied the general expectation of a 0.1% cut to 2.40%.

Opting not to alter the policy rate, the central bank instead chose to enhance liquidity in the banking system. This is seen from the net injection of CNY 216B of fresh funds, following the expiration of CNY 779B worth of MLF loans this month. Moreover, PBoC also infused CNY 89B yuan through seven-day reverse repos, maintaining a stable borrowing cost at 1.80%.

There is little reaction from USD/CNH to PBoC’s announcement. Technically, USD/CNH is now at a critical juncture, pressing 55 D EMA, just ahead of 7.199 near term resistance. Near term outlook is staying bearish. Another decline and break of 7.0870 short term bottoming will resume the whole fall from 7.3679 to 61.8% retracement of 6.6971 to 7.3679 at 6.9533.

However, firm break of 7.1990 will argue that the fall from 7.3679 has completed and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high.