Australia’s Westpac consumer sentiment plunges to 81, bleakest start since 90s

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment index dropped by -1.3% mom to 81 in January. This figure is especially significant as it ranks in the bottom 7% of all observations since the inception of the survey in the mid-1970s. The only other instances of more pessimistic starts to the year were observed during the severe recession of the early 1990s.

Westpac attributed this “intense pressure” on consumers to surging cost of living, significantly higher interest rates, and increased tax burden, all of which are collectively impacting consumer incomes.

Despite the subdued consumer sentiment, Westpac highlighted that high inflation remains the primary concern for RBA. This focus on inflation suggests that the upcoming quarterly CPI release at the end of January will be a crucial determinant of RBA’s policy decision in February.

“On balance, we expect the RBA to leave rates unchanged in February, and to be unlikely to raise rates further from here,” Westpac noted. However, it also cautioned that an unexpected surge in inflation could complicate the decision, making it “a more finely balanced decision”.

