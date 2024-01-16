ECB’s Valimaki addresses market uncertainty rate and inflation outlook

In a Reuters interview, ECB Governing Council Member Tuomas Valimaki addressed the disparity between market pricing, which suggests a 150 basis points rate cut this year, and the views of economists.

He pointed out that the expectations reflected in money markets do not always align with economists’ projections, indicating a significant level of uncertainty among market participants. The wide distribution around market prices, as mentioned by Valimaki, underscores the existing ambiguity and varied interpretations of future monetary policy directions.

Valimaki further elaborated on the implications of market expectations versus the ECB’s baseline forecasts. He pointed out that if market rates were to fall more rapidly than projected, and the ECB’s forecasts prove more accurate, it could lead to higher inflation. This scenario, he explained, “could delay monetary easing.”