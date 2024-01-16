US Empire State manufacturing dives to -43.7, lowest since May 2020

US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions index fell sharply from -14.5 to -43.7 in January, hitting the lowest level since May 2020. Looking at some details, new orders fell from -11.3 to -49.4. Shipments fell from -6.4 to -31.3. Prices paid rose from 16.7 to 23.2. Prices received fell from 11.5 to 9.5.

Richard Deitz, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed said, “this outsized drop suggests January was a difficult month for New York manufacturers, with employment and hours worked also contracting.”

Full US Empire State Manufacturing Survey release here.