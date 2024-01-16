Tue, Jan 16, 2024 @ 16:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS Empire State manufacturing dives to -43.7, lowest since May 2020

US Empire State manufacturing dives to -43.7, lowest since May 2020

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions index fell sharply from -14.5 to -43.7 in January, hitting the lowest level since May 2020. Looking at some details, new orders fell from -11.3 to -49.4. Shipments fell from -6.4 to -31.3. Prices paid rose from 16.7 to 23.2. Prices received fell from 11.5 to 9.5.

Richard Deitz, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed said, “this outsized drop suggests January was a difficult month for New York manufacturers, with employment and hours worked also contracting.”

Full US Empire State Manufacturing Survey release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.