UK CPI rose 0.4% mom in December, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. For the 12- month period, CPI accelerated from 3.9% yoy to 4.0% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. That’s the first time the rate has increased since February 2023.

CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) was unchanged at 5.1% yoy, above expectation of 4.9% yoy. CPI goods slowed from 2.0% yoy to 1.9% yoy. CPI services rose from 6.3% yoy to 6.4% yoy.

Full UK CPI release here.