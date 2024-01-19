NZ BNZ manufacturing falls to 43.1, 10th month of contraction

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index fell from 46.5 to 43.1 in December. This latest figure marks a continued contraction in the manufacturing sector, which has now been shrinking for ten consecutive months.

The index components reveal a widespread decline across various manufacturing activities. Production fell from 43.5 to 40.5. Employment decreased from 47.9 to 46.7. New orders dropped from 47.4 to 44.0. Similarly, finished stocks and deliveries both saw declines, from 50.4 to 45.9 and 47.8 to 43.4, respectively.

Manufacturers’ feedback further underscored the industry’s challenges, with 61% of the comments in December being negative. This is a slight increase from 58.7% in November, though an improvement from 65.1% in October. The predominant concerns revolved around a lack of demand and sales, which have been significant hurdles for many manufacturers.

Stephen Toplis, BNZ’s Head of Research, echoed these sentiments in his assessment of the PMI data. “The December PMI reaffirms our view that economic conditions remain very difficult,” he stated. Toplis anticipates that while the economy and the manufacturing sector might gain some momentum by the end of 2024, the immediate future appears challenging, particularly with pressures in retail spending and construction activity.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.