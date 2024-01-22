Silver tumbles amid rate cut expectation adjustments

Silver falls steeply today as the decline from 25.91 resumes. This steep selloff in the precious metal is interpreted, at least partly, as a reaction to the recent market adjustments in global central bank rate cut expectations. With the anticipation of prolonged high interest rates, the opportunity cost of holding precious metals like Gold and Silver remains elevated, putting additional pressure on their prices.

Technically, near term outlook in Silver will stay bearish as long as 22.83 resistance holds. Next target is 100% projection of 25.91 to 22.50 from 24.59 at 21.18.

Price actions from 26.12 are seen as a sideway consolidation pattern from with decline 25.91 as the third leg. While break of 20.67 cannot be ruled out, strong support should be seen 19.88 and 20.67 to conclude the fall from 25.91, as well as the sideway pattern.