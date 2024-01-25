Japan downgrades export outlook, raises concerns over earthquake impacts

In the new Monthly Economic Report, the Japanese Government continues to observe that the economy is “recovering at a moderate pace”, even though it’s “pausing in part”. A significant shift in this report is the revised perspective on exports, now viewed as “appearing to be pausing for picking recently”. The report also calls for heightened vigilance regarding the economic repercussions of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Apart from the change in export assessment and the earthquake’s impact, the report’s overall tone remained consistent with previous evaluations. Key economic indicators such as private consumption is characterized as “picking up”, although business investment appears to be “pausing”. Industrial production is also showing signs of recovery.

The report paints a positive picture of corporate health, noting improvements as a whole. The employment scenario reflects positive trends, with signs of ongoing improvement. Lastly, consumer prices have been identified as “rising moderately”

Full Monthly Economic Report of Japan here.