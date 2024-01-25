Thu, Jan 25, 2024 @ 13:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB stands pat, declining trend in underlying inflation continues

ECB stands pat, declining trend in underlying inflation continues

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected. Main refinancing, marginal lending and deposit rates are held at 4.50%, 4.75%, and 4.00% respectively.

In the accompanying statement, ECB noted that incoming information has “broadly confirmed its previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook. “Aside from an energy-related upward base effect”, the declining trend in underlying inflation “has continued.

The central bank also maintained that current interest rates, “maintained for a sufficiently long duration”, will make substantial contribution to bringing down inflation to target. Future policy decisions will follow a “data-dependent approach” to determine both the level of duration of monetary restriction.

Full ECB statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.