Japan’s Tokyo CPI slows sharply to 1.6%, raises questions on BoJ’s negative rates exit

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (ex-food) slowed significantly from 2.1% yoy to 1.6% yoy in January, below expectation of 1.9% yoy. That’s also the lowest rate since March 2022. Additionally, core-core CPI (ex-food and energy) declined from 3.5% yoy to 3.1% yoy, marking a fifth consecutive month of decline. Headline CPI mirrored this trend, falling from 2.4% yoy to 1.6% yoy.

The latest Tokyo CPI data has sparked a debate among economists regarding its influence on BoJ strategy to phase out negative interest rates. While some analysts believe this data won’t significantly impact BoJ’s plan, anticipating the first rate hike since 2007 in April, others are more cautious. They suggest that the surprising drop in Tokyo inflation might lead BoJ to reconsider or delay the decision.

In parallel, December’s corporate services price index remained steady at 2.4% yoy, aligning with the near nine-year high recorded in November.

