China's Caixin PMI manufacturing unchanged at 50.8, economic challenges persist

China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing was unchanged at 50.8 in January, matched expectations. The sector showed modest production growth, although the overall sales expansion softened. Notably, this period marked the first rise in new export business in seven months, and business confidence reached a nine-month high. However, the employment sector continued to contract, and the market faced ongoing deflationary pressures.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, highlighted that despite the stability in manufacturing, the Chinese economy still grapples with “significant challenges”, including weak demand, employment pressures, and subdued market expectations. He emphasized that these issues are yet to see a “fundamental shift reversal”.

