ECB’s Kazaks: Summer the moment for rate cut, not Spring

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks provided a tempered outlook on the prospects of interest rate reductions within Eurozone, cautioning against premature expectations for cuts as early as spring. In an interview with Latvijas Radio, Kazaks outlined his stance on the timing and conditions necessary for beginning to ease ECB’s monetary policy stance.

“At the moment, there are expectations that the rates could be cut in the spring, in March or April — I wouldn’t be optimistic,” Kazaks stated. He advocates for a patient and data-driven approach, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that inflation trends are firmly under control before considering rate reductions.

“I would be cautious and I would wait until the inflation story is over. Then we can safely breathe and those rates can be lowered step by step,” he elaborated.

Looking ahead, Kazaks indicated “Summer could be that moment”. However, he cautioned that would depend on incoming data. “If nothing negative happens, that pushes up inflation and geopolitical risks, if nothing like that happens then this will be the year that rates start to be lowered,” he added.