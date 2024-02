US Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell from 110.9 to 106.7 in February, below expectation of 114.9. Present Situation Index fell from 154.9 to 147.2. Expectation Index fell from 81.5 to 79.8.

“The decline in consumer confidence in February interrupted a three-month rise, reflecting persistent uncertainty about the US economy,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

Full US Consumer Confidence release here.