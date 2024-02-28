Eurozone economic sentiment falls to 95.4 in Feb, EU down to 95.4

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 96.1 to 95.4 in February. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 102.3 to 102.5. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 21.3 to 20.1.

Eurozone industry confidence fell from -9.3 to -9.5. Services confidence fell from 8.4 to 6.0. Consumer confidence rose from -16.1 to -15.5 Retail trade confidence fell from -5.6 to -6.7. Construction confidence fell from -4.6 to -5.4.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 95.8 to 95.4. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated markedly in Italy (-1.6) and slightly in Germany (-0.6) and Poland (-0.5), while it improved strongly in the Netherlands (+1.7) and remained broadly stable in France (-0.3) and Spain (-0.2).

Full Eurozone ESI release here.