Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 02:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Nagel eyes next week's economic projections as important policy milestone

ECB’s Nagel eyes next week’s economic projections as important policy milestone

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel highlighted the critical need for “reliable data on wage developments” before commencing rate cuts. With ECB’s updated economic projections on the horizon next week, Nagel described the forthcoming report as an “important milestone”.

Nagel took a moment to reflect on the successes achieved through current policy in reducing inflation. However, he was quick to caution against complacency, emphasizing “we can’t make any mistakes in the final stretch of the journey.”

His warning against premature rate cuts was stark, labeling such a move as “fatal.” Nagel’s concern is that an ill-timed easing of monetary policy could lead to a resurgence of inflation, thereby damaging the ECB’s credibility and triggering financial market instability.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.