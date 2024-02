Canada’s GDP rose 0.2% qoq in Q4, recovering from Q3’s -0.1% decline. Statistics Canada noted that higher exports (up 1.4%) and reduced imports (down -0.4%) fuelled GDP growth, but this was moderated by a decline in business investment.

In December, GDP was flat for the month, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Goods-producing industries contracted -0.2% mom. Services-producing industries were largely unchanged. Advance information indicates that real GDP rose 0.4% mom in January.

Full Canada GDP release here.