Eurozone industrial production falls -3.2% mom in Jan, EU down -2.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -3.2% mom in January, much worse than expectation of -1.0% mom. Production increased by 2.6% for intermediate goods, increased by 0.5% for energy, decreased by -14.5% for capital goods, decreased by -1.2% for durable consumer goods, decreased by -0.3% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production fell -2.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Ireland (-29.0%), Malta (-9.4%) and Estonia (-6.6%). The highest increases were observed in Poland (+13.3%), Slovenia (+10.6%) and Lithuania (+7.2%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

