Ethereum’s momentum wanes, Bitcoin’s consolidation due soon

Ethereum’s rally appears to be losing momentum as seen in D MACD, after accelerating to as high as 4092.5. Overbought consolidation in D RSI is probably limiting it at 161.8% projection of 1519.1 to 2715.0 from 2164.0 at 4098.6. Break of 3726.8 support will confirm short term topping, and bring correction to 38.2% retracement of 2164.0 to 4092.5 at 3355.8, and then set the range for sideway consolidations.

As for Bitcoin, there might still be room to extend the record run, but upside potential is limited for the near term, as some consolidations should be due after the strong rally. Upside should be limited by 161.8% projection of 24896 to 49020 from 38496 at 77528. Meanwhile, break of 67095 support will indicate that a short term top is already formed, and deeper pull back could be seen next to start a consolidation phase.