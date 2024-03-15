NZ BNZ manufacturing climbs to 49.3, a glimmer of hope in ongoing recession

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose from 47.5 to 49.3 , marking the highest point in a year. However, the sub-50 reading indicates that the sector remains in contraction for the twelfth consecutive month.

A closer examination of the components reveals a mixed bag of progress and setbacks. Production saw a significant leap from 42.9 to 49.1, reaching its peak since January 2023. Contrarily, employment edged down to the breakeven point of 50.0 from 51.3. New orders continued to struggle, remaining unchanged at 47.8 and indicating contraction for the ninth month in a row, reflecting the ongoing difficulty in securing new business. Finished stocks and deliveries both saw improvements, with deliveries crossing into expansion territory at 51.4, the highest since March 2023.

Despite these developments, the sector’s sentiment remains cautious, with 62% of comments being negative in February, marginally less pessimistic than January’s 63.2% but more so than December’s 61%. The primary concerns among respondents were a lack of orders, both domestically and internationally, and a general slowdown in the economy.

Stephen Toplis, BNZ’s Head of Research acknowledged that while New Zealand’s manufacturing sector “is still in recession”, the latest PMI data signals “there is light at the end of the tunnel”. The proximity of the PMI to the “breakeven” threshold and the positive differential between new orders and inventory suggest an upcoming increase in production.

