Mon, Mar 18, 2024 @ 13:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 2.6% in Feb, core CPI at 3.1%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.6% in Feb, core CPI at 3.1%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy in February, down from 2.8% yoy in January. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 3.1% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.3% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+1.73 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.79 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.42 pp) and energy (-0.36 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Latvia, Denmark (both 0.6%) and Italy (0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (7.1%), Croatia (4.8%) and Estonia (4.4%). Compared with January, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in five and rose in two.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.