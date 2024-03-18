Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.6% in Feb, core CPI at 3.1%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy in February, down from 2.8% yoy in January. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 3.1% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.3% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+1.73 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.79 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.42 pp) and energy (-0.36 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Latvia, Denmark (both 0.6%) and Italy (0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (7.1%), Croatia (4.8%) and Estonia (4.4%). Compared with January, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in five and rose in two.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.