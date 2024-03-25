BoJ Jan minutes: No need for aggressive tightening like Western counterparts

BoJ’s minutes from January meeting, ahead of the landmark March decision to end negative interest rates, reveal a cautious approach towards monetary policy adjustments. Members highlighted the Japan’s economic conditions “differed significantly” to those of US and Europe when they initiated interest rate hikes a few years ago. The consensus was clear: it was “not required in Japan to conduct rapid monetary tightening” as seen in Western economies.

Further discussions underscored three primary risks to Japan’s economic activity: shifts in global economic performance and financial markets, fluctuations in commodity and grain import prices, and future growth expectations of firms and households.

Members agreed these factors could significantly influence economic outcomes and emphasized the need for vigilance towards price-setting behaviors within the economy, as well as the impact of currency and commodity price movements on domestic inflation.

Full BoJ minutes here.