BoJ opinions: Board emphasizes caution in historic shift away from negative rate

At last week’s policy meeting, which marked the conclusion of Japan’s extensive easing program and its first interest rate hike since 2007, BoJ board members underscored the importance of a cautious approach. The Summary of Opinions from this pivotal gathering highlighted board members’ perspectives on the delicate balance required in this new phase of monetary policy.

One member stressed the necessity of maintaining a “cautious stance”, especially in light of ending the negative interest rate policy, pointing out that “Japan’s economy is not in a state where rapid policy interest rate hikes are necessary.”

Furthermore, clarity and communication were emphasized as crucial elements in this transitional period. “It is important to clearly communicate through the use of various methods that the changes in the monetary policy framework proposed at this monetary policy meeting will not be a regime shift toward monetary tightening,” another member articulated.

The summary also conveyed concerns about the potential impact of premature expectations on Japan’s economic stability. A member warned of the risks associated with policy changes sparking speculative expectations misaligned with economic fundamentals, which could inadvertently destabilize financial conditions. Such volatility could “dampen the momentum of the virtuous cycle operating in Japan’s economy and delay the achievement of the inflation target.”

Full BoJ Summary of Opinions here.