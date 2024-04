China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose from 50.9 to 51.1 in March, above expectation of 51.0, marking the highest level in 13 months.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted acceleration in both supply and demand within sector with “overseas demand picking up”.

Despite the overall improvement, employment continued “contraction. Additionally, “depressed price level worsened”.

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.