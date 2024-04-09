Australia Westpac consumer sentiment falls to 82.4, prolonged pessimism

Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index marked a decrease of -2.4% mom to 82.4 in April. This downturn extends the index’s streak below the neutral threshold of 100 to nearly two years, underscoring a prolonged period of consumer pessimism.

Westpac’s analysis attributes the lack of recovery in consumer sentiment primarily to the ongoing inflationary pressures that have gripped Australia. Over the past three years, consumer prices have risen significantly, outpacing wage growth by six percentage points. This inflationary trend, coupled with the notable rise in interest rates and increased tax burdens, has significantly strained household incomes, subjecting them to prolonged financial duress.

As attention turns to RBA’s next meeting in May, Westpac anticipates no change to the official cash rate. This forecast hinges significantly on the upcoming March quarter CPI update, due on April 24, which is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the RBA’s stance.

