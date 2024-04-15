Mon, Apr 15, 2024 @ 11:33 GMT
Eurozone industrial production rises 0.8% mom in Feb, EU up 0.7% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in February, matched expectations. Production increased by 0.5% for intermediate goods, 1.2% for capital goods, and 1.4% for durable consumer goods. On the other hand, production by -3.0% for energy, and -0.9% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production rose 0.7% mom. The highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (+3.8%), Hungary (+3.5%) and Slovenia (+3.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Croatia (-4.6%), Lithuania (-3.0%) and Belgium (-2.7%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

