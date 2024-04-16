China’s GDP grows 5.3% yoy in Q1, but March data weak

China’s GDP grew 5.3% yoy in Q1, above expectation of 5.0% yoy. Comparing to Q4, GDP grew 1.6% yoy. By sector, primary industry was up 3.3% yoy, secondary industry rose 6.0% yoy, tertiary industry rose 5.0% yoy.

In March, retail sales rose 3.1% yoy, below expectation of 5.1% yoy. Industrial production rose 4.5% yoy, below expectation of 6.0% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 4.5% ytd yoy, above expectation of 4.3%.

USD/CNH is steady after the release with focus on 7.2815 resistance. firm break there will resume whole rebound from 7.0870 and target 100% projection of 7.0870 to 7.2318 from 7.1715 at 7.3163. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 7.2354 support holds, in case of retreat.