German ZEW jumps to 42.9, euro’s depreciation helps

German ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped from 31.7 to 42.9 in April, well above expectation of 35.1, and marks the highest level since March 2022. But Current Situation Index improved just slightly from -80.5 to -79.2.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also surged from 33.5 to 43.9, above expectation of 37.2. Current Situation Index climbed 6.0 pts to -48.8.

ZEW President Achim Wambach noted, “A recovering global economy is boosting expectations for Germany, with half of the respondents anticipating the country’s economy to pick up over the next six months.”

This optimism is largely driven by improved assessments of the economic situations in Germany’s major export destinations. The positive outlook is further buoyed by the expected “appreciation of the US dollar against the euro”, which could benefit Eurozone exporters by making their goods more competitive in international markets.

