ECB’s Lagarde eyes policy moderation barring any major shock

In an interview with CNBC today, ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed cautious optimism about the ongoing disinflationary trends, noting that disinflation is aligning with ECB’s forecasts.

Lagarde emphasized the need for ECB to gain “a bit more confidence” in the sustainability of these disinflationary trends before making any significant changes to its policy framework.

Looking ahead, Lagarde pointed out that barring any “major shock” in developments, ECB is poised to “moderate the restrictive monetary policy.”