Japan’s export rises 7.3% yoy in Mar, fourth month of growth

Japan’s exports marked the fourth consecutive month of growth with a 7.3% yoy increase to JPY 9470B in March, slightly surpassing expected 7.0%. This growth was largely fueled by robust performances in automotive and semiconductor & electronic parts, which reported gains of 7.1% yoy and 11.3% yoy respectively.

Regionally, exports to China accelerated to 12.6% yoy, from just 2.5% yoy in the previous month. However, exports to the US and Europe saw a slowdown, growing at 8.5% and 3.0% respectively.

Import contracted -4.9% yoy to JPY 9103B, which was slightly better anticipated -5.1% yoy. Overall trade balance for March showed a surplus of JPY 366.5B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports rose 2.6% mom to JPY 8768B. Imports rose 3.9% mom to JPY 9470B. Trade balance came in at JPY -701B.

