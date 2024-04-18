Fed’s Williams: No urgency to cut interest rates

At the Semafor World Economy Summit today, New York Fed President John Williams there is no urgency in current monetary policy stance.

“We’ve got interest rates in a place that is moving us gradually to our goals. So I definitely don’t feel urgency to cut interest rates. I think monetary policy is doing exactly what we would like to see,” he said.

Williams underscored that while an increase in rates is not the expected course, it remains a possibility should the economic indicators necessitate such action to achieve Fed’s inflation objectives.