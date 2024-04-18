Fed’s Williams: No urgency to cut interest rates

Thu, Apr 18, 2024 @ 17:57 GMT
By ActionForex.com

At the Semafor World Economy Summit today, New York Fed President John Williams there is no urgency in current monetary policy stance.

“We’ve got interest rates in a place that is moving us gradually to our goals. So I definitely don’t feel urgency to cut interest rates. I think monetary policy is doing exactly what we would like to see,” he said.

Williams underscored that while an increase in rates is not the expected course, it remains a possibility should the economic indicators necessitate such action to achieve Fed’s inflation objectives.

