Oil and safe havens rally amid new Middle East conflict

Oil prices surges sharply in Asian session and there was a significant influx into safe-haven assets such as Gold, Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Japanese Yen.

This market reaction was triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a report by ABC News on a retaliatory missile strike by Israel against Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars news agency also reported that explosions were heard near the Isfahan airport,m even though the causes were unknown.

The missile launches are continuation of hostilities following last Saturday when Iran targeted Israel with over 300 drones and missiles, a majority of which were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

WTI oil’s strong rebound today suggests that corrective pullback from 87.84 has completed at 81.62 already. Further rise would be seen to retest 87.84 resistance first. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 67.79 and target 61.8% projection of 71.32 to 87.84 from 81.62 at 91.82 next.

Also, note that rise from 67.79 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 63.67 (2023 low). Hence, break of 95.50 is possible in the medium term, depending on whether WTI could sustain its upside momentum.