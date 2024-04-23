Tue, Apr 23, 2024 @ 11:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI composite rises to 54, sustainable path to target inflation not...

UK PMI composite rises to 54, sustainable path to target inflation not achieved yet

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Manufacturing fell from 50.3 to 48.7 in April, below expectation of 50.2. PMI Services rose from 53.1 to 54.9, above expectation of 50.2, and an 11-month high. PMI Composite rose from 52.8 to 54.0, also an 11-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated that UK economy’s rebound from last year’s recession “continued to gain momentum”. He noted that GDP is now growing at an increased quarterly rate of 0.4%, up from 0.3% in the first quarter.

This economic upturn has led to increased hiring, driven further by the rise in the National Living Wage in April. However, these factors have also escalated cost pressures significantly. Although the inflation of selling prices has moderated slightly, the combination of rising costs and solid demand could lead businesses to hike prices in the near future.

“While the improving economic recovery picture is welcome news, the upward pressure on inflation will add to concerns that a sustainable path to below target inflation has not yet been achieved,” he added.

Full UK PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.