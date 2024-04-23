BoE’s Haskel: Inflation outlook hinges on quick reduction of job vacancies to unemployment ratio

During a seminar today, BoE MPC member Jonathan Haskel emphasized the critical role of the labor market in shaping the UK’s inflation outlook.

Haskel pointed out that the labor market tightness, specifically the ratio of job vacancies to unemployment, is a key factor in assessing inflationary pressures. Although this ratio is gradually decreasing, Haskel expressed concern over the pace, stating it is “rather slowly” and it remains uncertain if it is sufficient to align inflation with the target levels.

“The persistence of inflation depends a lot on how quickly that ratio comes down,” Haskel remarked, underscoring the direct impact of labor market conditions on inflation trends.