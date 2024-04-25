Thu, Apr 25, 2024 @ 08:23 GMT
Germany's Gfk consumer sentiment rises to -24.2, an extremely low two-year high

German Gfk Consumer Sentiment for May rose from -27.3 to -24.2, above expectation of -25.5. This marks the highest level in two years, although it remains significantly low by historical standards.

In April, economic expectations rose from -3.1 to 0.7. Income expectations rose from -1.5 to 10.7. Willingness to buy rose from -15.3 to -12.6. Willingness to save rose from 12.4 to 14.9.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, attributed the stronger uplift in consumer sentiment mainly to the “noticeable increase in income expectations.” He elaborated that these expectations are closely tied to actual developments in real income, buoyed by rising wages and salaries alongside recent dip in inflation rates. This combination has laid a solid foundation for increasing purchasing power among households.

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

