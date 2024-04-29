Mon, Apr 29, 2024 @ 09:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment falls to 95.6, EU down to 96.2

Eurozone economic sentiment falls to 95.6, EU down to 96.2

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 96.2 to 95.6 in April, below expectation of 96.9. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.5 to 101.8. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 19.3 to 18.8.

Eurozone industry confidence fell from -8.9 to -10.5. Services confidence fell from 6.4 to 6.0. Consumer confidence improved slightly from -14.9 to -14.7. Retail trade confidence fell from -6.0 to -6.8. Construction confidence fell from -5.6 to -6.0.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 96.5 to 96.2. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.2 to 101.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 18.8 to 18.1.

For the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated significantly in France (-4.8) and more moderately in Italy (-1.3), while it improved markedly in Spain (+2.3), Germany (+1.5) and Poland (+1.5). The ESI remained broadly stable in the Netherlands (+0.3).

Full Eurozone ESI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.