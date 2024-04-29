Eurozone economic sentiment falls to 95.6, EU down to 96.2

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 96.2 to 95.6 in April, below expectation of 96.9. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.5 to 101.8. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 19.3 to 18.8.

Eurozone industry confidence fell from -8.9 to -10.5. Services confidence fell from 6.4 to 6.0. Consumer confidence improved slightly from -14.9 to -14.7. Retail trade confidence fell from -6.0 to -6.8. Construction confidence fell from -5.6 to -6.0.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 96.5 to 96.2. Employment Expectations Indicator fell from 102.2 to 101.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 18.8 to 18.1.

For the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated significantly in France (-4.8) and more moderately in Italy (-1.3), while it improved markedly in Spain (+2.3), Germany (+1.5) and Poland (+1.5). The ESI remained broadly stable in the Netherlands (+0.3).

Full Eurozone ESI release here.