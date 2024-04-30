China’s NBS PMI manufacturing falls to 50.4, Caixin rises to 51.4

China’s NBS PMI Manufacturing fell from 50.8 to 50.4 in April, matched expectations. NBS PMI Non-Manufacturing fell from 53.0 to 51.2, below expectation of 52.2. PMI Composite fell from 52.7 to 51.7.

The breakdown of the manufacturing PMI reveals challenges in solidifying demand, as the new orders subindex dropped to 51.1 from 53, and the new export orders fell to 50.6 from 51.3. Conversely, the production subindex showed modest improvement, rising to 52.9 from 52.2.

Senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe noted, “Though economic activities continued to expand, more manufacturers are facing higher costs.” He highlighted specific industries such as automobiles and electrical machinery, where domestic and foreign market demands are reportedly strengthening.

In contrast, Caixin PMI, which focuses more on smaller, private manufacturing firms, presented a more optimistic view. Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.4 from 51.1, surpassing expectations of 51.0.

According to Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, “the manufacturing sector continued to improve, with accelerated expansion in supply and demand, sweetened by exceptional performance in overseas demand.”

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.