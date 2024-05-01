UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.1, sector faces multiple challenges

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.1 in April, down from March’s 50.3. This decline was also reflected in four key areas: output, new orders, employment, and stocks of purchases. Furthermore, input price inflation hit a 14-month high, exacerbating cost pressures for manufacturers.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the renewed downturn, attributing the challenges to weak market confidence, client destocking, and disruptions caused by the ongoing Red Sea crisis. These factors have notably hindered the sector’s ability to secure new work from key international markets including Europe, the US, and Asia.

The manufacturing downturn is prompting firms to exercise “cost caution,” leading to reduced employment levels, lower stock holdings, and cutbacks in purchasing activity. Dobson expressed concern over the implications for consumer price inflation, noting that the ongoing cost pressures within the manufacturing sector are complicating efforts to return inflation to target levels.

