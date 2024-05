Australia wage price index rose 0.8% qoq, below expectation of 0.9% qoq. The private sector rose 0.8% qoq and the public sector rose 0.5% qoq. Over the year, WPI slowed from 4.2% yoy to 4.1% yoy, below expectation of 4.2% yoy.

Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics, said: “The WPI annual all sectors wage growth has remained at or above 4 per cent since September quarter 2023. The last time wages growth was at this level for three consecutive quarters was March quarter 2009.”

Full Australia wage price index release here.