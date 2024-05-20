Fed’s Barr: Not confident to start easing monetary policy yet

Tue, May 21, 2024 @ 00:49 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr stated in a speech today that while inflation has decreased from its peak of 7.1% to 2.7%, it is “not yet all the way to 2% target. He noted that inflation readings for the first quarter were “disappointing,” as highlighted in FOMC’s recent statement.

“These results did not provide me with the increased confidence that I was hoping to find to support easing monetary policy by reducing the federal funds rate,” Barr noted.
He added that Fed’s restrictive policy would need “some further time to continue to do its work” in bringing inflation down.

